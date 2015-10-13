CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil slips, China data worries

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3045 or 76.66 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, hurt by a sharp fall in oil prices and gloomy trade data out of China. Chinese imports plunged 20 percent in September, casting doubt on the strength of domestic demand in the world's second largest economy, while oil fell more than 5 percent overnight after a report that OPEC continued to boost production. At 8:41 a.m. ET (1241 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3045 to the greenback, or 76.66 U.S. cents, much weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of C$1.2937, or 77.30 U.S. cents. According to Thomson Reuters data it closed at C$1.2998, or 76.93 U.S. cents on Monday, a public holiday in Canada. Oil prices were steady after the sharp fall on Monday, with U.S. crude prices up 0.45 percent to $47.31 a barrel and Brent crude adding 0.44 percent to $50.08 a barrel. The Canadian dollar, which was underperforming some of its key currency counterparts including the euro and Japanese yen, is expected to trade between C$1.3020 and C$1.3100 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to RBC Capital Markets. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 4.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.538 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 57 Canadian cents to yield 1.458 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)