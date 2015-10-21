Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:42 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker in tight range ahead of Bank of Canada decision

Wed Oct 21, 2015 9:11am EDT
 
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3019, or 76.81 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and
Chinese stocks slid, though it traded in a tight range ahead of
a Bank of Canada rate decision.
    The central bank is expected to hold rates steady when it
announces its latest policy stance and economic outlook at 10:00
a.m. ET (1400 GMT), with economists open to either upward or
downward revisions to its growth forecasts.
    * At 8:40 a.m ET (1240 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3019 to the greenback, or 76.81 U.S. cents,
weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2982, or
77.03 U.S. cents.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.2969, while its weakest level was C$1.3024.
    * U.S. crude prices were down 1.81 percent to $45.45,
while Brent crude lost 1.11 percent to $48.17. 
    * China's benchmark indexes slumped roughly 3 percent on
Wednesday in their worst daily performance in five weeks.
 
    * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year up 2.5 Canadian
cents to yield 0.546 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 rising 42 Canadian cents to yield 1.494 percent.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
 