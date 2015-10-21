CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker in tight range ahead of Bank of Canada decision

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3019, or 76.81 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday as oil prices fell and Chinese stocks slid, though it traded in a tight range ahead of a Bank of Canada rate decision. The central bank is expected to hold rates steady when it announces its latest policy stance and economic outlook at 10:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), with economists open to either upward or downward revisions to its growth forecasts. * At 8:40 a.m ET (1240 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3019 to the greenback, or 76.81 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2982, or 77.03 U.S. cents. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2969, while its weakest level was C$1.3024. * U.S. crude prices were down 1.81 percent to $45.45, while Brent crude lost 1.11 percent to $48.17. * China's benchmark indexes slumped roughly 3 percent on Wednesday in their worst daily performance in five weeks. * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.546 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 42 Canadian cents to yield 1.494 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)