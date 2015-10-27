Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:43 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens to C$1.32 on oil, equity falls

Tue Oct 27, 2015 9:03am EDT
 
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3188, or 75.83 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Oct 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar breached
C$1.32 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday for the first time
since Oct. 2, weakening in line with a fall in the price of oil
and a slip in global equities as investors await word from the
U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.
    The commodity-linked currency was weaker against most of its
key counterparts, as a gauge of U.S. business spending plans
disappointed. The United States is Canada's biggest
trading partner by far.
    * At 8:43AM ET (1243 GMT), the Canadian dollar was
trading at C$1.3188 to the greenback, or 75.83 U.S. cents,
weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.3163, or 75.97 U.S. cents.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.3152, while its weakest level was C$1.3201.
    * U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 percent to $43.23 a
barrel, while Brent lost 1 percent to $47.09. 
    * A Bank of Canada deputy governor is due to speak on
inflation targeting at 11:30 ET (1530 GMT). (here)
    * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.3165
and C$1.3245 against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, according to
RBC Capital Markets.
    * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 2.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.506 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 rising 23 Canadian cents to yield 1.418 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -11.9 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -61.5 basis points.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
 