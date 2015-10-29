Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:43 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains modestly after domestic, U.S. data

Thu Oct 29, 2015 9:19am EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3176, or 75.90 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
slightly against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as domestic
producer prices slipped and data showed U.S. economic growth
braked sharply in the third quarter.
    U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 1.5 percent
annual rate after expanding at a 3.9 percent clip in the second
quarter. 
    Canadian producer prices slipped 0.3 percent, below the 0.1
percent drop expected, on lower prices for energy and petroleum
products. 
    * At 9:05 a.m. ET (1305 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
traded at C$1.3176 to the greenback, or 75.90 U.S. cents,
stronger than Wednesday's close of C$1.3192, or 75.80 U.S.
cents.
    * The currency's weakest level so far in the session was
C$1.3237.
    * U.S. crude prices were up 0.65 percent to $46.24,
while Brent crude lost 0.06 percent to $49.02. 
    * The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming most of its
key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.3170
and C$1.3270 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to
RBC Capital Markets.
    * Canadian government bond prices were lower across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1
Canadian cent to yield 0.550 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 falling 11 Canadian cents to yield 1.494 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -17.4 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -63.7 basis points.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bernadette Baum)
 