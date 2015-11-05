CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker against firm greenback as oil weighs

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3179 or 75.88 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday against a broadly firmer U.S. dollar, contending with sustained pressure on crude oil and rising risk of a Federal Reserve interest rate hike as early as December. At 8:52 a.m. ET (1352 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3179 to the greenback, or 75.88 U.S. cents, weaker than Wednesday's close of C$1.3157, or 76.01 U.S. cents. Crude oil slipped further after selling off on Wednesday, with U.S. crude prices down 1 percent to $45.88 a barrel and Brent crude losing 0.5 percent to $48.32. Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher, although the longest dated issues slipped. The two-year price rose 2.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.612 percent and the benchmark 10-year added 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.624 percent, but the 30-year fell 5 cents to yield 2.368 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 0.5 of a basis point less negative at -21.3 basis points, while the 10-year spread was 0.7 of a basis point more negative at -60.3 basis points. The text of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) trade pact has been released. Canada is one of the partners in the pact which aims to free up commerce in 40 percent of the world's economy. In economic data, the Ivey PMI is set for release at 10:00 a.m. ET (1500 GMT). The seasonally adjusted index is expected to edge higher to 54.0 in October from 53.7 in September, according to a Reuters poll. The market will also be turning attention to U.S. and Canadian employment data on Friday. A Reuters poll estimates that Canadian employment will rise 10,000 in October after adding 12,100 jobs in September. (Reporting by Fergal Smith Editing by W Simon)