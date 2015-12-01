Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:38 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat vs weak US$, slumps vs euro on weak Sept data

Tue Dec 1, 2015 4:48pm EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

(Adds analyst comment, details; updates prices)
    * Canadian dollar settles at C$1.3364, or 74.83 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    By Alastair Sharp
    TORONTO, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped
against a broadly softer U.S. dollar and slumped against the
euro on Tuesday after domestic growth data showed the economy
ended the third quarter on a soft note.
    Canada pulled out of recession in the third quarter, but a
deep contraction in September gross domestic product suggested
weakness could continue. 
    "The Canadian dollar fell hard on the GDP report," said    
Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in Montreal.
"September was the drag in the quarter, and that will spill into
October and November."
    The Canadian dollar settled at C$1.3364 to the
greenback, or 74.83 U.S. cents, slightly weaker than the Bank of
Canada's official close of C$1.3353, or 74.89 U.S. cents.
    The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major currencies
 after an industry report showed U.S. manufacturing
contracted in November, falling to its lowest since June 2009.
 
    Against the euro, the loonie hit its weakest in a week at
C$1.4226. The euro was helped by record-low German unemployment
data and euro zone manufacturing growth at a 19-month high.
 
    The Canadian currency could see increased volatility this
week, with Bank of Canada and European Central Bank policy
decisions, commentary from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen,
and a meeting of major oil-producing countries all in the
calendar.
    Investors are expecting the Bank of Canada to hold rates
steady on Wednesday, but the outlook described by Governor
Stephen Poloz could still make a splash.
    "Poloz and the Bank of Canada are habitually optimistic and
that could lead to a one- or two-cent bounce," Button said. 
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3310,
while its weakest was C$1.3398. 
    The Canadian dollar had earlier gained after a private
survey showed that contraction in China's factory activity
slowed in October, supporting sentiment for commodity
currencies. 
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 6 Canadian
cents to yield 0.600 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 rising 66 Canadian cents to yield 1.497 percent.
    U.S. crude prices settled up 20 cents at $41.85 a
barrel, while Brent was down 34 cents at $44.27. 

 (Additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick
Zieminski and James Dalgleish)
 