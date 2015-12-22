CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms, though some gains trimmed as crude oil turns lower

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3943 or 71.72 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower across the maturity curve TORONTO, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, although it pared some gains after crude oil prices turned lower and U.S. third-quarter economic growth was downgraded less than anticipated. Oil prices were unable to sustain a bounce after falling to 11-year lows in the previous session. U.S. crude prices were down 0.25 percent to $35.72 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.63 percent to $36.12. U.S. gross domestic product grew at a 2 percent annual pace in the third quarter, slightly slower than the 2.1 percent previously reported, but better than the 1.9 percent pace economists had expected. At 9:17 a.m. EST (1417 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3943 to the greenback, or 71.72 U.S. cents, stronger than Monday's close of C$1.3965, or 71.61 U.S. cents. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3917, while its weakest was C$1.3965. It touched a more than 11-year low of C$1.4003 on Friday. Canadian average weekly earnings of non-farm payroll employees rose 0.5 percent in October from the previous month, data from Statistics Canada showed, and 1.9 percent from a year earlier. The number of non-farm payroll jobs rose 23,900 following an increase of 51,700 in September. Canadian government bond prices were lower across the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 3.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.507 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 22 Canadian cents to yield 1.405 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 0.7 of a basis point narrower at -45.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread was 1 basis point narrower at -80.4 basis points, trimming recent outperformance for Canadian government bonds. Canadian GDP data for October is awaited on Wednesday. The median estimate in a Reuters poll is for a 0.2 percent gain after falling 0.5 percent in September. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernadette Baum)