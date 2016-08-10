Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:21 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ strengthens to 3-week high against weaker greenback

Wed Aug 10, 2016 9:47am EDT
 
* Canadian dollar at C$1.3016, or 76.83 U.S. cents
    * C$ touches its strongest since July 19 at C$1.2990
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve
    * 10-year yield touches its lowest since July 11 at 0.965
percent

    TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened
to a three-week high against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday
as oil edged higher and the greenback suffered broad-based
losses.
    The U.S. dollar fell against a basket of major
currencies as investors re-evaluated whether the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates this year. 
    Oil rose even as analysts mostly expected no impact on
actual supplies from talk of a potential producer meeting to
discuss propping up prices. U.S. crude prices were up
0.37 percent to $42.93 a barrel.    
    At 9:23 a.m. EDT (1323 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3016 to the greenback, or 76.83 U.S. cents,
much stronger than Tuesday's close of C$1.3123, or 76.20 U.S.
cents.
    The currency has regained all the ground it lost on Friday
after a slump in domestic jobs and a record-wide trade deficit
contrasted with a robust U.S. jobs report.
  
    Its weakest level of the session was C$1.3122, while it
touched its strongest since July 19 at C$1.2990.
    Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
 bond firmed 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.500 percent
and the benchmark 10-year climbed 20 Canadian cents
to yield 0.994 percent.
    The 10-year yield touched its lowest since July 11 at 0.965
percent.

 (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)
 