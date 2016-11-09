Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:15 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tumbles to 8-month low as Trump win threatens trade

Wed Nov 9, 2016 9:26am EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3443, or 74.39 U.S. cents
    * Loonie touches its weakest since March 1 at C$1.3525
    * Bond prices mixed across a steeper maturity curve
    * 10-year yield touches its highest since May 31 at 1.332
percent

    By Fergal Smith
    TORONTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened
sharply to an eight-month low against its U.S. counterpart on
Wednesday as uncertainty over Republican Donald Trump's election
to the White House threatened Canada's trade-intensive economy.
    Trump has said he would renegotiate or scrap the North
American Free Trade Agreement if elected.
    "The uncertainty and the threat to tear up NAFTA are on net
a mild negative for the currency (Canadian dollar) but there are
certainly some small potential positives out there, especially
if the U.S now embarks a stimulative fiscal policy," said Doug
Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
    Global stocks fell, worried that a Trump victory could cause
economic and global uncertainty, but oil reversed most of its
early losses as the market recovered from an initial Brexit-like
reaction to Trump's surprise victory.  
    U.S. crude prices were down 0.51 percent at $44.75 a
barrel.
    At 9:14 a.m. EDT (1414 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.3443 to the greenback, or 74.39 U.S. cents,
much weaker than Tuesday's close of C$1.3305, or 75.16 U.S.
cents.
    The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.3265,
while it touched its weakest since March 1 at C$1.3525.
    The loonie had gained against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday,
supported by expectations that Democratic presidential candidate
Hillary Clinton was likely to prevail.       
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper
yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries. The two-year
 price rose 3 Canadian cents to yield 0.567 percent
and the benchmark 10-year declined 40 Canadian cents
to yield 1.315 percent.
    The 10-year yield touched its highest since May 31 at 1.332
percent. 

 (Additional reporting by Leah Schnurr; editing by Grant McCool)
 