Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 14:15 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

WRAPUP 2-Canada currency pares losses, stocks climb after Trump win

Wed Nov 9, 2016 1:30pm EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

(Adds analyst comment, updates market reaction, adds details on forestry and autos sector)

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO Nov 9 (Reuters) - Canada's currency pared some of its overnight losses while shares of energy producers and gold miners pushed its stock market up 1 percent as investors saw a Donald Trump presidency favoring the oil sector and potentially stoking inflation.

Some financial players also talked about increased prospects of a Bank of Canada rate cut to underpin growth which might be threatened by Trump's stance on trade, though the implied probability of near-term move held around 27 percent.

Energy stocks jumped 2.1 percent as bets that Trump might revive the Keystone XL pipeline boosted TransCanada Corp and the broader oil sands industry.

"Based on what he has said, I think this could be an overall benefit to the Canadian economy and Canadian stock market, to start with Keystone and then we can go from there," said Philip Petursson, chief investment strategist at Manulife Investments.

The materials sector, which includes gold miners, jumped 3 percent. Gold, which jumped nearly 5 percent at one point, was up about 1 percent.

The gold sector benefits from his win "because all of his policies are inflationary," said Diana Avigdor, head of trading at Barometer Capital Management.

At 12:01PM EDT (1701 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index rose 134.18 points, or 0.92 percent, to 14,791.02.   Continued...
 