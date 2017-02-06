CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weaker as oil slips; trade data eyed

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3073, or 76.49 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as oil prices slipped and bond yields set a one-week low, with investors awaiting December trade data due on Tuesday for signs of momentum in a nascent export revival. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, has gained for two straight weeks on a combination of favorable economic data and greenback weakness. Last week it touched its strongest level since September. At 8:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3073 to the greenback, or 76.49 U.S. cents, weaker than the Bank of Canada's official close on Friday of C$1.3028, or 76.76 U.S. cents. The loonie was trading in a range of C$1.3008 to C$1.3085. Economists polled by Reuters have a wide range of expectations for Tuesday's data after Canada achieved its first trade surplus in more than two years in November. The most optimistic see a C$1.5 billion surplus, while the most pessimistic expect a C$1.5 billion deficit. The median view is for a surplus of C$350 million after the surprise C$526 million surplus in the prior month. Jobs data is due on Friday. U.S. crude oil prices were down 0.35 percent at $53.64 a barrel, while Brent lost 0.56 percent to $56.49. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 4 Canadian cents to yield 0.755 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 43 Canadian cents to yield 1.71 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread narrowed to -41.8 basis points, while the 10-year spread came in to -71.5 basis points. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)