CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as bank ratings downgrades offsets oil rally

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3736, or 72.80 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the yield curve * 2-year spread versus Treasuries hits widest gap in 10 years TORONTO, May 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened on Thursday against its U.S. counterpart as a ratings downgrade for the country's major banks offset higher oil prices. Moody's Investor Service on Wednesday downgraded the long-term ratings for six Canadian banks, pointing to rising domestic consumer debt and the country's elevated housing prices that leaves lenders more vulnerable to a slowdown in the Canadian economy. Speculators had already become bearish on the Canadian dollar in the face of depressed oil prices and a more uncertain trade outlook with the United States. The trade where investors selling Canadian assets on the expectation that the country's economy will suffer if a housing bubble pops has been called "The Great White Short." U.S. crude prices were up 1.20 percent at $47.9 a barrel after a fall in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia helped tighten the oil market. Oil is one of Canada's major exports. At 9:25 a.m. ET (1325 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3736 to the greenback, or 72.80 U.S. cents, down 0.6 percent, according to Reuters data. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3653 to C$1.3770. On Friday it hit its weakest in 14 months at C$1.3793. Canadian government bond prices were higher across the yield curve, with the two-year up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.714 percent and the 10-year rising 19 Canadian cents to yield 1.618 percent. The 2-year yield fell 2.3 basis points further below its U.S. equivalent to a spread of -65.6 basis points, its widest gap since 2007. The market is expecting the Federal Reserve to raise interest further next month but has largely given up on prospects of a hike this year from the Bank of Canada. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Bernard Orr)