CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as oil falls, current account deficit widens

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3490, or 74.13 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across steeper yield curve TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday as oil prices fell and the country's current account deficit widened, while U.S. data helped boost the greenback. Prices of oil, one of Canada's major exports, were pressured by concerns that production cuts by the world's big exporters may not be enough to drain a global glut that has depressed the market for almost three years. U.S. crude prices were down 0.94 percent at $49.33 a barrel. Canada's current account deficit widened more than expected in the first quarter of the year on an increase in imports of both good and services, data from Statistics Canada showed. The C$14.05 billion gap exceeded economists' expectations for a deficit of C$12 billion. The U.S. dollar nudged higher against a basket of major currencies as U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded. The data pointed to firming domestic demand early in the second quarter that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month. At 9:04 a.m. ET (1304 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.3490 to the greenback, or 74.13 U.S. cents, down 0.2 percent. The currency traded in a range of C$1.3450 to C$1.3493. On Thursday, the currency touched its strongest level in five weeks at C$1.3388 after the Bank of Canada struck a more upbeat tone than investors had expected the day before. Canada is to release data on the country's gross domestic product on Wednesday, while the country's trade data for April is due on Friday. Economists forecast that the Canadian economy grew at a 3.9 percent annualized pace in the first quarter after a strong expansion in the second half of 2016. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper yield curve. The two-year was flat to yield 0.708 percent, and the 10-year declined 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.42 percent. On Monday, the 10-year yield had hit its lowest intraday level in six months at 1.399 percent. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by W Simon)