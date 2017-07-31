CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares losses as Scaramucci out of White House, oil rallies

(Adds market comment, updates prices) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2468, or 80.21 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across a steeper yield curve * 10-year yield touches its highest since November 2014 By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, July 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar recovered somewhat against the U.S. dollar on Monday after the White House said the president's recently named communications director was out of a job and U.S. crude oil prices pushed above $50 a barrel. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, has jumped more than 10 percent since early May, including a 4 percent gain this month as the Bank of Canada raised interest rates for the first time in nearly seven years and investors shy away from rising U.S. political uncertainty. At 4 p.m. (2000 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2468 to the greenback, or 80.21 U.S. cents, down 0.3 percent on the day but just off its strongest level in more than two years, hit late last week. "Gains are definitely harder to come by here," said Blake Jespersen, managing director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets, citing resistance in the low C$1.24s. "But if we continue to see more headlines out of Washington and if crude continues to tick higher I absolutely think we'll make fresh lows" in dollar/Canada, he said. The currency traded in a range of C$1.2433 to C$1.2530, after hitting C$1.2414 on Thursday. The U.S. dollar fell 0.5 percent against a basket of currencies following news that Anthony Scaramucci, named by President Donald Trump as communications director only 10 days ago, was leaving the post. Scaramucci's departure follows the failure of a major legislative effort - a healthcare overhaul - in Congress and both his spokesman and previous chief of staff leaving their jobs. "There is just no faith in the Trump White House and any of the policies he promised back on election day, and so there is just no faith in the (U.S.) dollar as well as a result," BMO's Jespersen said. Higher prices for oil, a major Canadian export, also supported the Canadian dollar, with U.S. crude settling up nearly 1 percent at $50.17 a barrel. Canadian government bond prices were mixed across a steeper yield curve, with the two-year price up 2.5 Canadian cent to yield 1.315 percent and the 10-year falling 23 Canadian cents to yield 2.056 percent. The 10-year yield touched its highest since November 2014 at 2.065 percent. Canadian producer prices fell more than expected in June, data from Statistics Canada showed. Both Canadian and U.S. jobs data for July and domestic trade data for June are due on Friday. (Additional reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Nick Zieminski and James Dalgleish)