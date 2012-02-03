Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:48 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ sails to 3-month high on U.S. jobs data

Fri Feb 3, 2012 4:34pm EST
 
* C$ ends at C$0.9936 vs US$, or US$1.0064

* Ends up 0.7 percent for the week

* Canada adds 2,300 jobs; jobless rate rises to 7.6 pct

* U.S. creates 243,000 jobs, far more than expected

* Bond prices sell off across curve

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar bounced to its strongest level in just over three months on Friday as a surge in U.S. job creation boosted investor confidence about the outlook for the world's biggest economy.

The currency surged to C$0.9928 to the U.S. dollar, or US$1.0073, the strongest level since Oct. 31, after data showed the American economy added 243,000 jobs, the most since last April. The figure easily beat economists' expectations for a gain of only 150,000.

The currency earlier hit a session low of C$1.0034 to the U.S. dollar following soft Canadian jobs data.   Continued...
 