CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rally stalls with Greek debt talks

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, pulling back from a 3-month high hit Friday, as Greek debt worries mounted after ongoing talks with European policymakers to avoid a messy default missed another deadline.

A European Commission spokesman said Greece had already gone beyond the deadline for finalising talks on the second financing package from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, and Athens needed urgently to take decisions.

"Canada did weaken off along with most of the other currencies against the (U.S.) overnight, but the North American session has been absolutely sideways," said Shane Enright, executive director of foreign exchange sales at CIBC World Markets.