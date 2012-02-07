CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on Greek debt deal hopes

(Adds details, analyst comments)

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, Feb 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday, as commodities were boosted by renewed optimism that a Greek debt deal was near.

A range of commodity linked currencies like the Canadian dollar rallied on news Greece was close to terms on a bailout, after a Greek official said Athens was drafting a list of austerity reforms needed to clinch a new financial package.

Failure to secure the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) rescue would mean Greece faces a messy debt default that could destabilise the entire European Union.