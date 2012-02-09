CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends stronger after hitting 2012 high on Greece

(Adds analyst comment. Updates to close)

* C$ hits 2012 high before easing back

* Supported by news Greek deal has been reached

* Shrugs off domestic Dec home prices data

* Bond yields hit 2012 highs

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar strengthened to a 2012 high against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday on firmer oil prices and as investors sought riskier assets on news of a Greek bailout package, but gains were curbed by lingering fears of a default.

News that Greek leaders had clinched a long-stalled deal just hours before a key meeting with the country's financial backers encouraged investors to take on some risk, driving down prices of safe-haven U.S. Treasuries.