CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens after Greek deal hits snag
(Adds details, analyst's comments)
* C$ at C$1.0017 to US$, or 99.83 U.S. cents
* Greek debt deal stalls
* Canada trade surplus helps currency pare losses
* Bond prices higher
By Jon Cook
TORONTO, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slumped on Friday against its U.S. counterpart after a bailout deal for Greece met with fresh opposition, but the currency's slide was tempered by data that showed Canada's trade surplus unexpectedly rose to a three-year high in December.
Overnight the Canadian dollar had fallen below parity with the greenback for the first time in more than a week after the leader of a far-right party in Greece's coalition government said he could not back a recently negotiated debt bailout agreement, reigniting worries about a chaotic default.
Athens faces a deadline next week to have a deal in place to secure a 130 billion euro ($172.95 billion) rescue package from the European Union to finance massive bond redemptions coming due in March. Continued...