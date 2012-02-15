CANADA FX DEBT-C$ buoyed by China news, data

* C$ up at C$0.9958 vs US$, or $1.0042

* Bond prices little changed

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar advanced against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday morning as riskier assets rallied on comments from China's central bank chief that the country would keep investing in euro zone debt and after upbeat global economic data.

Central Bank Governor Zhou Xiaochuan said China was ready to play a bigger role in solving Europe's debt problems and remains confident in the euro, lifting sentiment for stocks.

"It follows the overall flow that seems to continue to be marginally biased for risk appetite," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial.

"There was an attraction to buying up risk on the China news but it seems to be going through a fair bit of erosion just simply because of the noise coming out of Europe."

Weighing on the risk rally, news that euro zone finance officials were examining ways of delaying parts or even all of a second bailout for Greece, while still avoiding a disorderly default, rekindled fears about the region's debt crisis.