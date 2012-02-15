Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:44 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pares gains on Greek concerns

Wed Feb 15, 2012 4:56pm EST
 
* C$ hits 4-session high after China comments

* Greece delay concerns pare gains

* Market tentative due to European uncertainty

By Cameron French

TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended slightly higher against the U.S. currency on Wednesday as renewed concerns that a second Greek debt bailout will be delayed cut into bigger gains made early in the day.

Euro zone financial officials were examining ways of delaying parts or even all of the second bailout program for Greece, according to EU sources, and that pulled the Canadian currency back from its highest point in nearly a week.

"Certainly this Greece situation's been on everybody's mind today," said Steven Butler, head of currency trading at Scotia Capital.

"I think the market's very skeptical over what the euro finance ministers want out of Greece and whether they're going to keep kicking the goal line down the road a bit."

The Greek uncertainty helped overshadow comments from China's central bank chief that the country would keep investing in euro zone debt.   Continued...
 