CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls to 2-week low as Greece fuels risk-off bid

* C$ falls to C$1.0035 vs US$, or 99.65 U.S. cents

* Bond prices edge higher

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar retreated to its lowest in more than two weeks against the greenback on Thursday, back below parity as a delay in deciding on a crucial bailout for Greece unnerved investors and halted the rally for riskier assets.

Also weighing on global markets, Moody's warned on Thursday it might cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions, in another sign the impact of the euro zone debt crisis is spreading.

"It's generally a risk-off kind of environment, so we should expect the (U.S.) dollar to do a bit better here. I think the market is still pretty much attached to this sort of risk-on, risk-off relationship we're seeing at the moment," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency strategist at TD Securities.

"The weakness in stocks overnight, particularly late yesterday in the U.S., does suggest that the risk rally that we've seen over the past few weeks is at least going to stall out here, may even correct a little lower given the price action that we've seen in euro/dollar at the moment and the ongoing focus on Greece."

Greece is now facing a very tight timetable to avoid a potentially chaotic default, having said it must initiate a debt swap with its private bondholders by Friday to meet a March 20 deadline when it is due to repay 14.5 billion euros in debt.