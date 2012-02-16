CANADA FX DEBT-C$ snaps higher on U.S. data, Greek hope

* C$ climbs to C$0.9960 vs US$, or $1.0040

* Bond prices edge lower

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was higher against the greenback on Thursday afternoon, surging up from a two-week low earlier in the day on upbeat U.S. economic data and optimism that European leaders could be nearing a deal to avoid a Greek debt default.

The currency followed overseas equity markets and the euro higher after a euro zone official said EU leaders were putting the finishing touches on a second debt bailout for Greece.

Also supporting the currency was firmness in U.S. stocks, which rose on upbeat U.S. jobs, manufacturing and housing data.

"The Canadian dollar is up almost a cent from its lows this morning, the euro had a huge rally and commodities have had a strong performance," said Blake Jespersen, a managing director of foreign exchange sales at BMO Capital Markets.

"All that helped lift the Canadian dollar. Not a Canadian dollar story, but it did follow the moves in other commodity-based currencies and the overall risk sentiment."