CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tugged lower by doubts over Greek bailout

* C$ ends lower at C$0.9966 vs US$, or $1.0034

* Bond prices move lower across the curve

* Concern over impact of Greek deal weighs on markets

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, Feb 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S counterpart on Tuesday on investor doubt about the implementation of a long-awaited second bailout deal for Greece.

After 13 hours of talks, euro zone ministers finalized a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) agreement after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular budget cutbacks and for private bondholders to accept deeper losses, ensuring the government can meet a debt repayment due next month.

But European shares ended lower in thin volume, with investors cashing in on recent highs, as the bailout failed to completely soothe concerns about the future of the euro zone's most troubled country.

"We had an agreement for Greece, which I think is generally positive, but I think most of that was already factored into markets before the long weekend," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.