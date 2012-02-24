CANADA FX DEBT-C$ flat with fears over oil, Europe in focus

* C$ flat at C$0.9981 vs US$, or $1.0019

* Bonds prices creep higher

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the U.S. dollar on Friday as recent optimism spurred by positive global economic data was offset by unease about high oil prices and the implementation of Greece's rescue deal.

A day after hitting a record high in euro terms, Brent crude jumped above $124, raising worries a run of sharp price gains could stymie the euro zone's growth prospects, making it harder for governments to meet budget targets and pull the currency bloc out of its debt crisis.

"At the end of the day the Canadian dollar is really an afterthought in foreign exchange markets being pulled in both directions," said Michael O'Neill, vice-president of foreign exchange trading at RJOFX Canada.

"All the benefits of improving U.S. economic data and rising oil prices are offset by selling of Canada against the crosses," he added, noting profit-taking in the Canada/yen and euro/Canada pairs.

The euro extended a surge to 10-week highs against the U.S. dollar in the wake of better-than-expected German data on Thursday which led investors to close some bets on losses for the single currency.