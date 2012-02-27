CANADA FX DEBT-C$ edges higher on growth hopes

* C$ ends at C$0.9992 vs US$, or $1.0008 cents

* Bond prices mostly higher

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Monday, helped by data showing an improvement in the U.S. housing market, which fueled hopes of stronger growth by Canada's largest trading partner.

U.S. pending home sales in January hit a near two-year high, defying economists' expectations of a contraction and supporting recent signs the U.S. housing market is improving.

"We're probably going to see the Canadian economy pick up some of the momentum coming out of the States, assuming commodity prices remain supportive of the rally overall even though you get days like this where you get a pullback in oil and a pullback in gold," said Andrew Pyle, a wealth advisor at ScotiaMcLeod.

Oil prices pulled back after a string of higher settlements as concerns that high energy costs might curb economic growth countered supportive fears about Iran and potential supply disruptions.