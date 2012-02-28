CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends stronger ahead of ECB cash boost

* C$ ends stronger at C$0.9954 vs US$, or $1.0046

By Andrea Hopkins

TORONTO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart and ended stronger on Tuesday as a looming injection of cheap cash by the European Central Bank boosted riskier assets and kept the U.S. dollar on weaker footing.

Risk appetite reigned as investors focused on the ECB's Longer Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO), an offer of cheap money on Wednesday aimed at providing support for companies that have been starved of investment funds.

The ECB's first operation in December helped fuel a rally in riskier assets by encouraging banks to borrow from the central bank and purchase higher-yielding European sovereign bonds. This helped bring the yields of debt-burdened countries such as Italy and Spain down significantly and allayed contagion fears stemming from Greece.