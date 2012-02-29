Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:44 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits five-month high on ECB move

Wed Feb 29, 2012 5:07pm EST
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

* C$ ends at $0.9895 vs US$ or US$1.0106

* Highest close since Sept. 16

* ECB bank loans boost sentiment

* Bond prices mostly lower

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, Feb 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to its highest level in more than five months against the U.S. currency on Wednesday, boosted by a massive euro-zone liquidity injection by the European Central Bank and favorable month-end purchases by institutional investors.

Around 800 banks took 530 billion euros ($708.98 billion) at the ECB's second offering of three-year funding, essentially in line with market expectations, driving demand for higher yielding currencies at the expense of the euro.

"It should be bearish for the euro because it is a form of quantitative easing," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange trading at National Bank Financial.   Continued...
 