CANADA FX DEBT-C$ rises for fourth day in risk rally

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose against the U.S. dollar for the fourth straight day on Thursday as the lingering positive impact of a huge cash injection by the European Central Bank outweighed fears that further U.S. monetary easing could be on hold.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered a tempered view of the economy on Wednesday, pouring cold water on the notion that recent upbeat data heralded a stronger recovery.

But market watchers hoped Bernanke's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy later in the day before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee may temper the negative reaction to his comments in the previous session.

"We're seeing a slightly more risk-orientated day and possibly people are just questioning whether Mr. Bernanke might try to counter some of the market reaction after the testimony on Capitol Hill yesterday, so for the moment at least, the CAD is remaining reasonably well supported," said Jeremy Stretch, head of FX strategy at CIBC in London.

Investors will also look to Canada's fourth-quarter current account data and weekly jobless claims south of the border for further direction.