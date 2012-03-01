CANADA FX DEBT-US, China data help C$ rise to 2012 high

* C$ ends at C$0.9859 vs US$ or $1.0143

* Currency touches highest since Sept. 19

* China factory data sets the tone

* Bond prices retreat across curve

By Jennifer Kwan

TORONTO, March 1 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar climbed against the U.S. currency for the fourth straight day on Thursday, hitting its highest level of the year, spurred by upbeat U.S. and Chinese economic data.

U.S. jobless claims data that bolstered views of a strengthening labor market and solid monthly sales from U.S. chain stores boosted stock markets and gave investors confidence to move away from safe-haven government debt and the greenback.