Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:42 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ dips on weak Chinese data, doubts on Fed

Mon Mar 12, 2012 4:47pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

* C$ ends at C$0.9927 vs US$, or $1.0074

* Weak China export data weighs, markets await Fed

* M&A talk supports Canadian currency

* Bond prices move higher across the curve

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, March 12 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eased against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as weak Chinese export data hurt commodities and as investors remained skeptical that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hint at more steps to stimulate the economy at its meeting on Tuesday.

Data released over the weekend by China showed the commodity-consuming giant posted its biggest trade deficit in at least a decade in February, fanning concerns about growth in the world's second largest economy.

"When we look at the return profile, the commodity currencies are underperforming as a group," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.

"That's indicative of the confusing data we got from China because of the way the Lunar New Year fell. I think there's some hope that potentially it's not as negative as it looks on the headline ... but it's going to be hard to know that for sure until next month."   Continued...
 