CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms on German sentiment, Fed hopes

By Jon Cook

TORONTO, March 13 (Reuters) - Canada's dollar advanced against the U.S. currency on Tuesday after a European economic think tank said there was "no chance" of a German recession and on expectations there will be no fresh stimulus moves by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

The ZEW survey for March showed German analyst and investor sentiment rising significantly more than expected to its highest level since June 2010. ZEW economist Michael Schroeder said the boost was due to optimism over Greece's debt deal and the feeling that the worst for Europe's banking sector was over.

"Sentiment overnight has been a touch better than yesterday," said Charles St-Arnaud, Canadian economist and currency strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.

At 8:12 a.m. (1212 GMT), the Canadian dollar stood at C$0.9908 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0093, up from Monday's North American session close at C$0.9927 versus the U.S. dollar, or $1.0074.