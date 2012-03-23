CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tracks other risk assets into positive territory
* C$ ends up at C$0.9987 vs US$, or $1.0013
* Canadian dollar off 0.7 pct on week
* Bond prices climb with U.S. Treasuries
* Primary dealers expect rate increase in Q3 2012
* Domestic inflation rate up a notch in Feb
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eked out a small gain against the U.S. dollar on Friday, reversing earlier losses as it tracked a broad rebound in the euro, world stocks and commodities such as oil.
Investors appeared to set aside concerns about global growth and largely ignored domestic inflation data. Continued...