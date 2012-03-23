Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:42 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ tracks other risk assets into positive territory

Fri Mar 23, 2012 4:44pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

* C$ ends up at C$0.9987 vs US$, or $1.0013

* Canadian dollar off 0.7 pct on week

* Bond prices climb with U.S. Treasuries

* Primary dealers expect rate increase in Q3 2012

* Domestic inflation rate up a notch in Feb

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, March 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eked out a small gain against the U.S. dollar on Friday, reversing earlier losses as it tracked a broad rebound in the euro, world stocks and commodities such as oil.

Investors appeared to set aside concerns about global growth and largely ignored domestic inflation data.   Continued...
 