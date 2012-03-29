CANADA FX DEBT-C$ climbs as Canada eyes budget surplus in 3 yrs

* C$ ends at C$0.9967 vs US$, or $1.0033

* Bond prices up across the curve

* Canada eyes budget surplus in 3 years

By Claire Sibonney

TORONTO, March 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rebounded against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as equities recovered and markets anticipated the release of Canada's federal budget that would highlight the country as a strong investment destination.

Canada opted for the slow road to a balanced budget and kept spending cuts relatively mild in a cautious budget released after the North American session close. It was nonetheless packed with policy reforms that ranged from raising the retirement age to fast-tracking approvals for big oil and mining projects.

"All of it is generally good news for Canada, and is likely to keep our credit rating as triple-A and is likely to focus some attention on Canada as in an important investible destination for those looking for strong sovereigns," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital.