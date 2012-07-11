CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar firms amid risk rebound

* C$ firms to C$1.0189 vs US$, or 98.15 U.S. cents * Bond prices little changed across the curve * Markets eye N. American trade data, Fed minutes By Claire Sibonney TORONTO, July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's currency firmed against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, taking its cue from higher U.S. stock futures and commodities as prices recovered from several days of declines. Following a drop in the S&P 500 in the prior session, the benchmark index has been on its longest losing streak since a six-day run of declines in May, as concerns about profits being hurt by a sluggish global economy were crystallized by a round of corporate earnings warnings. Investors will look to minutes from the most recent Federal Open Market Committee meeting for reasons behind the decision to extend its Operation Twist program and insight on what may be needed to trigger a third round of monetary stimulus. Meanwhile, oil prices also strengthened, undergoing a slight correction from Tuesday's losses, after Norway's government ordered an end to a strike which was threatening to cut off over 2 million barrels per day. "At least at the moment, we're having a better perception of risk today I think (that) is providing some short term impetus," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC in London. "The question as to how far this can actually take us and whether this risk rebound is really durable, I'm not so convinced as yet." At 8:01 a.m. (1201 GMT), the Canadian currency stood at C$1.0189 versus the U.S. dollar, or 98.15 U.S. cents, slightly firmer than Tuesday's North American session close at C$1.0226 against the greenback, or 97.79 U.S. cents. Markets were still on shaky ground as European shares slipped and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy announced a swathe of austerity measures designed to slash 65 billion euros from the budget deficit by 2014. Against the euro, the Canadian dollar neared a more than two-year high at C$1.2490, or 80.06 euro cents. Trade data due out later in the session for Canada and the United Stated is expected to provide further direction. Stretch said that following an unexpected trade deficit for Canada in April, a disappointing May figure could see the domestic currency test immediate support near C$1.0235 versus the greenback, all the way to around C$1.0280. Canadian bond prices were little changed across the curve. The two-year government bond was down 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.978 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond was flat to yield 1.654 percent.