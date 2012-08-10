Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 16:28 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ falls on jobs data, weak US$ supports

Fri Aug 10, 2012 4:33pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article
[-] Text [+] 

* C$ hits session low of C$0.9970 vs US$, $1.0030
    * Ends at C$0.9910, or $1.0091
    * Economy unexpectedly shed 30,400 jobs in July
    * Bonds higher across curve

    By Jennifer Kwan
    TORONTO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar eked out a
gain on Friday, reversing an earlier loss following unexpectedly
weak domestic jobs numbers for July, which dimmed expectations
the Bank of Canada would raise interest rates any time soon.
    The Canadian currency sank to a session low of
C$0.9970 against the U.S. dollar, or $1.0030, after data showed
the economy lost 30,400 jobs in July in a third disappointing
month for the labor market. 
    "I don't think the market ever fully believed in the Bank of
Canada's fairly hawkish tone, but it certainly dampens
expectations for rate hikes in Canada," said Camilla Sutton,
chief currency strategist at Scotiabank.
    But the currency clawed back from its weak point to end at
C$0.9910, or $1.0091, a hair higher from its North American
finish at C$0.9920 versus the U.S. currency, or $1.0081.
    The currency rose around 1 percent for the week, its fifth
straight weekly climb.
    "What the price action today would indicate, in terms of the
move lower in dollar/Canada, it would be based on some squaring
of long dollar positions heading into the weekend. Nothing more,
nothing less," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign
exchange at National Bank Financial.
    "Euro is still trading the range. Dollar/Canada is still
holding above the calendar low, but the move today has served to
counteract the negative implications of that miss we saw earlier
today," he added, referring to the employment report.
    The data showed net job losses resulted from the elimination
of 51,600 part-time positions, which offset the 21,300 full-time
jobs created, according to Statistics Canada data on Friday.
There was little change in both public and private sector
employment.
    The jobless rate climbed to 7.3 percent from 7.2 percent,
with the biggest layoffs in wholesale and retail trade and in
professional, scientific and technical services.
    The market had expected some 9,000 jobs to be created in
July after mediocre gains of 7,300 in June and 7,700 in May.
    Apart from those key events there was little to sway the
currency, said Spitz.
    Global shares lost momentum on Friday, at one points falling
for the first time in five days, on weak Chinese trade data.
Declines were limited by expectations policymakers could act to
shore up the world's economies. Toronto and U.S. stocks were
little changed most of the day, but mostly ended higher.
   
    Stock markets' recent rally has been underpinned by comments
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi two weeks ago
that the central bank was "ready to do whatever it takes to
preserve the euro," raising hopes of heavy bond buying to aid
Spain and Italy.
    The Canadian dollar notched a mixed performance against its
major currency peers. It outperformed the U.S. dollar, euro and
Australian dollar, but underperformed the New Zealand dollar,
sterling and yen. Spitz said Canadian dollar resistance would
likely be at C$0.9900-10 versus the greenback.
    Canadian bond prices were mostly higher. The two-year bond
 edged up 6 Canadian cents to yield 1.132 percent, and
the benchmark 10-year bond was up 26 Canadian cents
to yield 1.783 percent.
 