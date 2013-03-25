CANADA FX DEBT-C$ top performer on Cyprus deal, capped by lingering worry

* C$ at C$1.0203 vs US$, or 98.01 U.S. cents * Bond prices lower acruss curve * January GDP key data this week By Solarina Ho TORONTO, March 25 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was a top performing currency on Monday, strengthening against the U.S. dollar as investors turned to riskier assets, bolstered by a rescue deal between Cyprus and its lenders. The Cyprus deal includes plans to shut down the island's second-largest bank in return for a 10 billion euro bailout. The deal also helped risk appetite in other markets, boosted commodity prices and also pushed up pushed other commodity-linked currencies like the Australian dollar. The market relief was limited, however, as investors worried about the future implications of the bailout and other struggling euro zone countries. "The relief for the euro at least for the Cyprus deal has been very short-lived," said Charles St-Arnaud, economist and currency strategist at Nomura Securities in New York. "It seems like investors are turning back to looking at the broad issue of the euro zone. The Cyprus deal is good news, but the rest of the zone is still (in trouble)." Worries about an economic slowdown in the currency bloc, political uncertainty in Italy, and prospects of the European Central Bank easing monetary policy in coming months to support growth were also expected to weigh on the currency. At 9:17 a.m. (1317 GMT), the Canadian dollar, which was outperforming all other major currencies, was trading at C$1.0203 versus the greenback, or 98.01 U.S. cents. This was stronger than Friday's North American session close at C$1.0233, or 97.72 U.S. cents. Earlier in the session it had touched C$1.0188, its best performance in a week. The currency was expected to trade between C$1.0160 and C$1.0220, according to Scotiabank. Looking ahead, the key data this week for the Canadian dollar will most likely be the monthly GDP figures on Thursday. "For what we've seen so far for January, growth will be relatively weak, said St-Arnaud, who is expecting no growth at all in January. "That will probably bring the focus for investors to the Canadian economy, that it's not as strong as it was only a year ago." Data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Friday showed traders had once again increased their short positions in the Canadian dollar, indicating an expectation that the currency will weaken. Prices for Canadian government debt were mostly lower across the curve, with the two-year bond off 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 1.002 percent and the benchmark 10-year bond easing 7 Canadian cents to yield 1.828 percent.