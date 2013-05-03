CANADA FX DEBT-Bumper U.S. jobs report drives C$ up vs euro, yen
* C$ at C$1.0078 vs US$, or 99.23 U.S. cents
* C$ gains 0.9 percent vs US$ for the week
* Makes strong session gains against euro, yen
* North American currency pair rise in unison
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained slightly on its U.S. counterpart and jumped versus other major currencies on Friday, as both North American currencies were boosted by a U.S. labor market report showing hiring rose more than expected in April.
The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, ended the week 0.9 percent stronger against the greenback, helped by a decent showing on domestic growth early in the week and the surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data on Friday.
"There is some optimism into the end of the week," said Jack Spitz, managing director of foreign exchange at National Bank Financial. Continued...