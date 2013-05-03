CANADA FX DEBT-Bumper U.S. jobs report drives C$ up vs euro, yen

* C$ at C$1.0078 vs US$, or 99.23 U.S. cents

* C$ gains 0.9 percent vs US$ for the week

* Makes strong session gains against euro, yen

* North American currency pair rise in unison

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, May 3 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained slightly on its U.S. counterpart and jumped versus other major currencies on Friday, as both North American currencies were boosted by a U.S. labor market report showing hiring rose more than expected in April.

The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, ended the week 0.9 percent stronger against the greenback, helped by a decent showing on domestic growth early in the week and the surprisingly robust U.S. jobs data on Friday.