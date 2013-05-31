Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:56 EST
You are here: Home > News > Article
Home
News
Top News
Business
Canada
Sports
Entertainment
Technology
World Indices
Canadian Rates
Products & Services
Support
About Thomson Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakens as U.S. data aids greenback rise

Fri May 31, 2013 4:59pm EDT
 
Email This Article |
Share This Article
  • Facebook
  • LinkedIn
  • Twitter
| Print This Article | Single Page
[-] Text [+]

* C$ at C$1.0368 to US$, or 96.45 U.S. cents

* Loonie slips 0.4 pct this week, down 2.9 pct in May

* Q1 GDP growth beats expectations, BOC forecast

* C$ hits strongest level in two years vs Aussie

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, May 31 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended weaker against the U.S. dollar on Friday, as supportive data showing the Canadian economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter was more than offest by upbeat U.S. data that boosted the greenback.

The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, closed at C$1.0368 to the greenback, or 96.45 U.S. cents, much lower that the C$1.0300 level at Thursday's North American close.

The Canadian currency slipped 0.4 percent this week and ended the month 2.9 percent lower than it started it.   Continued...
 