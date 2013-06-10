Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:55 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ helped by housing, brushes off weak China data

Mon Jun 10, 2013 9:35am EDT
 
* C$ at C$1.0182 vs US$, or 98.21 U.S. cents

* Domestic housing data beats expectations

* Weak China data no hindrance to C$, but hurts Aussie, Kiwi

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained against the U.S. dollar on Monday after stronger-than-expected housing data, as the commodity-linked currency brushed off worries about a slowdown in China.

The May data for Canadian housing showed more than 200,000 housing starts at an annual rate, beating both last month's figure and a Reuters poll of expectations by more than 20,000.

"The housing starts today was a pleasant surprise, 200 was a nice beat on top of what the market consensus had been," said Don Mikolich, an executive director of foreign exchange sales at

CIBC World Markets.

At 9:10 a.m. (1310 GMT) the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.0182 to the greenback, or 98.21 U.S. cents, compared with C$1.0198, or 98.06 U.S. cents, at Friday's North American close.   Continued...
 