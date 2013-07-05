Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:52 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ hits weakest since Oct. 2011 on jobs data

Fri Jul 5, 2013 9:42am EDT
 
* C$ at C$1.0594 vs US$, or 94.39 U.S. cents
    * Touches C$1.0609, or 94.26 U.S. cents, weakest since Oct.
2011
    * Canada sheds 400 jobs, U.S. adds 195,000 new jobs
    * 10-year bond yields highest in nearly 2 years

    By Solarina Ho
    TORONTO, July 5 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar fell to its
weakest level against the U.S. dollar in 21 months on Friday
after North American jobs data showed Canada losing a modest 400
jobs and the U.S. labor market steadily improving.
    U.S. jobs growth was stronger than expected last month, with
employers adding 195,000 new jobs and the unemployment rate
holding steady at 7.6 percent. The move increased expectations
that the Federal Reserve is closer to pulling back its bond
purchases. 
    "This a strong U.S. dollar story, just given their beat on
U.S. payroll and the upward revision to the previous month,"
said David Tulk, chief Canada macro strategist at TD Securities.
    "What that gets you is the taper trade is on a little bit
which will push into U.S. dollar strength and obviously a very
pronounced sell-off in Treasuries."
    The Canadian dollar retreated to C$1.0594 versus
the strengthening greenback, or 94.39 U.S. cents, as of 9:16
a.m. (1316 GMT) after trading as soft as C$1.0609, or 94.26 U.S.
cents. This was significantly weaker than immediately before the
data was released and well off Thursday's finish at C$1.0521 to
the U.S. dollar, or 95.05 U.S. cents.
    In Canada, market analysts had predicted a loss of 2,500
jobs after May's huge 95,000 new positions, the second highest
increase on record. The jobless rate was steady at 7.1 percent. 
 
    "This is about as close to expectations as we've seen in
quite some time for Canada's employment report - no big surprise
at all that we had basically a flat month after the blowout in
May," said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.
    Prices for Canadian government debt fell sharply across the
maturity curve. The two-year bond was down 11.5
Canadian cents to yield 1.239 percent. The benchmark 10-year
bond gave back C$1.16 to yield 2.556 percent, its
highest yield since early August 2011.
 