CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 3rd straight weekly loss

* C$ at C$1.0530 vs US$, or 94.97 U.S. cents

* Currency slips 0.3 pct on week

* Investors buy greenback amid Syria tensions

* Canadian GDP tepid, but not as bad as expected

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended steady against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, hurt as the United States made it clear it planned to punish Syria over a chemical weapons attack but helped by Canadian economic that was not as dismal as feared.

But the loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, weakened 0.3 percent on the week, its third straight weekly decline.