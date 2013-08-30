Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:47 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ posts 3rd straight weekly loss

Fri Aug 30, 2013 4:50pm EDT
 
* C$ at C$1.0530 vs US$, or 94.97 U.S. cents

* Currency slips 0.3 pct on week

* Investors buy greenback amid Syria tensions

* Canadian GDP tepid, but not as bad as expected

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Aug 30 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended steady against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, hurt as the United States made it clear it planned to punish Syria over a chemical weapons attack but helped by Canadian economic that was not as dismal as feared.

But the loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, weakened 0.3 percent on the week, its third straight weekly decline.

Canadian gross domestic product data for the second quarter showed slowing growth, but it slightly exceeded forecasts despite a contraction in June.   Continued...
 