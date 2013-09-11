CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms to 3-1/2 week high after topping key level
* C$ at C$1.0315 vs US$, or 96.95 U.S. cents
* C$ breaks through 100-day moving average
* Bond prices higher across curve
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was stronger against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, breaking through the 100-day moving average after a string of solid daily gains prompted by last week's stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report.
Divergent North American job reports last Friday were a key impetus for the Canadian dollar's rise. The reports showed Canada added almost three times as many jobs as expected, while U.S. employers hired fewer workers than expected.
A string of solid data out of China has also helped lift investor sentiment.
"September has been a runaway month for the Canadian dollar," said Adam Button, currency analyst at ForexLive in Montreal. "Jitters about emerging markets have completely faded away and the Canadian dollar has piggy backed on better global growth sentiment." Continued...