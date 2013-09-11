CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms to 3-1/2 week high after topping key level

* C$ at C$1.0315 vs US$, or 96.95 U.S. cents

* C$ breaks through 100-day moving average

* Bond prices higher across curve

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was stronger against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, breaking through the 100-day moving average after a string of solid daily gains prompted by last week's stronger-than-expected domestic jobs report.

Divergent North American job reports last Friday were a key impetus for the Canadian dollar's rise. The reports showed Canada added almost three times as many jobs as expected, while U.S. employers hired fewer workers than expected.

A string of solid data out of China has also helped lift investor sentiment.