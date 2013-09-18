Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:46 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms to session high as Fed holds stimulus

Wed Sep 18, 2013 2:14pm EDT
 
TORONTO, Sept 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened to a session high on Wednesday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve surprised financial markets by holding its
policy steady, saying it would continue to buy $85 billion of
bonds a month.
    The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0247 to the U.S.
dollar, or 97.59 U.S. cents, stronger than Tuesday's session
close of C$1.0295, or 97.13 U.S. cents. The loonie hit a peak of
C$1.0236 shortly after the announcement.
 