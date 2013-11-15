CANADA FX-C$ rises to session high after data

TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a session high after data showed manufacturing sales in Canada rose more than expected in September, but, south of the border, a measure of regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank this month. The Canadian dollar firmed as high as C$1.0453 to the greenback, or 95.67 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's close of C$1.0468, or 95.53 U.S. cents.