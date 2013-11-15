Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:40 EST
CANADA FX-C$ rises to session high after data

Fri Nov 15, 2013 8:47am EST
 
TORONTO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar firmed to a
session high after data showed manufacturing sales in Canada
rose more than expected in September, but, south of the border,
a measure of regional manufacturing activity unexpectedly shrank
this month.
    The Canadian dollar firmed as high as C$1.0453 to
the greenback, or 95.67 U.S. cents, stronger than Thursday's
close of C$1.0468, or 95.53 U.S. cents.
 