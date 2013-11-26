CANADA FX DEBT-Canada dollar little changed as oil stabilizes

* C$ at C$1.0550 vs US$, or 94.79 U.S. cents * Loonie stabilizes alongside oil prices * Bond prices mixed across the curve By Leah Schnurr TORONTO, Nov 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was little changed against the greenback on Tuesday as investors were of the view that there would be no immediate increase in crude supplies as a result of the deal to curb Iran's nuclear program and oil prices stabilized. Iran and six world powers struck a deal on Sunday under which Tehran is to limit its nuclear energy program in exchange for initial relief from international trade and financial sanctions. The deal caps Iran's exports at the current level of about 1 million barrels per day. The Canadian dollar touched a more than four-month low overnight on Monday following news of the agreement, adding on to weakness in recent sessions against a backdrop of likely low interest rates at home for some time. But the loonie retraced some of those losses early on Tuesday, climbing to a session high of C$1.0520 before trading little changed. Brent crude gained 33 cents to $111.33 a barrel. U.S. crude futures edged up 4 cents to $94.13. "Oil prices really haven't fallen as much as perhaps people were worried about in the wake of the Iranian deal," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy in Toronto. "That has helped to arrest the recent slide we've had in the Canadian dollar versus the U.S. dollar." The Canadian dollar was at C$1.0550 versus the U.S. dollar, or 94.79 U.S. cents, a tad weaker than Monday's close of C$1.0548, or 94.80 U.S. cents. With no domestic economic data on the calendar until the end of the week, investors were taking in a slew of U.S. reports on Tuesday. Permits for future U.S. home construction rose to their highest level in nearly 5-1/2 years last month, while home prices continued to rise in September. Trading could be muted heading into the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday but the focus will be on Canada's gross domestic product report, due on Friday. Growth in the third quarter is forecast to pick up to a 2.5 percent annualized rate, though some analysts say growth could top expectations. "It could be something that is reasonably positive for the Canadian dollar," said Chandler, who is expecting a reading of 2.8 percent. Canadian bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year bond off 0.7 Canadian cent to yield 1.109 percent, while the benchmark 10-year bond was up 8 Canadian cents to yield 2.547 percent.