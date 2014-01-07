CORRECTED-CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakest since Dec as export data disappoints

(Correct in bullet and last paragraph to show bond yields lower, not higher, across curve)

* Canadian dollar at C$1.0711, or 93.36 U.S. cents

* Trade deficit widens in November, October data revised lower

* Bond yields slightly lower across curve

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit a one-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after Canada posted a much-larger- than-expected trade deficit, knocking market hopes that the beleaguered export sector might be starting to recover.

The November deficit and a sharp downward revision to October's numbers knocked the wind from a nascent growth spurt for the Canadian economy.

"There was some hope late last year that exports showed some pick-up, especially in September, but with the revision to October and again the weaker number in November, it showed that it was probably just one-off strength in September," said Charles St-Arnaud, Canadian economist and currency strategist at Nomura Securities International in New York.