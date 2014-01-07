Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:38 EST
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakest since May 2010 as data disappoints

Tue Jan 7, 2014 12:17pm EST
 
* Canadian dollar at C$1.0736, or 93.14 U.S. cents

* Trade deficit widens in November

* October trade figures revised sharply weaker

* Ivey purchasing data sinks

* Bond yields lower across curve

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level against its U.S. counterpart since 2010 on Tuesday after Canada posted a surprisingly steep widening of its trade deficit, eroding market hopes the beleaguered export sector might be recovering.

The November deficit and a sharp downward revision to October's trade numbers knocked the wind from a nascent growth spurt for the Canadian economy, while a sharp contraction in purchasing activity in an Ivey survey for December added to the pessimistic tone.   Continued...
 