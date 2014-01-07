CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakest since May 2010 as data disappoints

* Canadian dollar at C$1.0772, or 92.83 U.S. cents

* Trade deficit widens in November

* October trade figures revised sharply weaker

* Ivey purchasing data sinks

* Bond yields lower across curve

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level against its U.S. counterpart since May 2010 on Tuesday after Canada posted a surprisingly steep widening of its trade deficit, eroding market hopes the struggling export sector might be recovering.