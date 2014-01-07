CANADA FX DEBT-C$ weakest since May 2010 as data disappoints
* Canadian dollar at C$1.0772, or 92.83 U.S. cents
* Trade deficit widens in November
* October trade figures revised sharply weaker
* Ivey purchasing data sinks
* Bond yields lower across curve
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar hit its weakest level against its U.S. counterpart since May 2010 on Tuesday after Canada posted a surprisingly steep widening of its trade deficit, eroding market hopes the struggling export sector might be recovering.
The November deficit and a sharp downward revision to October's trade numbers set back a nascent growth spurt for the Canadian economy, while a sharp contraction in purchasing activity in an Ivey survey for December added to the pessimistic tone. Continued...