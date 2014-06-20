Mon 26 Dec 2016 | 15:23 EST
Canadian dollar jumps on domestic inflation, retail sales data

Fri Jun 20, 2014 8:44am EDT
 
TORONTO, June 20 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained on Friday as domestic data showed surprisingly high inflation and robust retail sales, pushing the currency to a level last seen in the first week of 2014.

The currency was last traded at C$1.0769 to the U.S. dollar, just off its strongest levels of the session. It closed on Thursday at C$1.0823. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp Editing by W Simon)
 